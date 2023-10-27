Masdar inks mega 1GW green energy deal in Azerbaijan

UAE-based energy giant Masdar has signed agreements for solar and wind energy projects in Azerbaijan, collectively amounting to 1GW in capacity.

These agreements follow the inauguration of the Garadagh Solar Park, which boasts the distinction of being the largest operational solar plant in the region, with a capacity of 230MW.

Azerbaijan aims to derive more than 30% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Garadagh is the first in a number of potential projects to develop onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and green hydrogen with a total combined capacity of 10GW.

“This will lead to greater investment and international collaboration as we work together to help Azerbaijan achieve its ambitious climate goals.”