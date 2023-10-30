Octopus: Three million eligible for ‘Saving Sessions’ rewards

Octopus Energy has confirmed the return of its ‘Saving Sessions’ initiative.

This follows Ofgem’s approval for the National Grid’s Demand Flexibility Service to operate again this winter.

Introduced for the first time last year, ‘Saving Sessions’ garnered the participation of 700,000 customers, successfully shifting nearly 1.9GWh of electricity demand away from peak hours.

This surge in popularity prompted a 73% increase in smart meter installation bookings compared to the previous year.

With more than one million customers having already benefited from Octopus’ demand flexibility and energy efficiency schemes, collectively saving £10 million, almost three million Octopus smart meter customers are eligible for this year’s ‘Saving Sessions’, the company said.

Participants will receive advance notifications, up to 24 hours before a ‘Saving Session,’ where they can earn ‘Octopoints’ by reducing energy consumption when the grid requires it.

The quantity of Octopoints earned will vary per event, and customers who engage in consecutive sessions will receive streak bonuses.

In addition to the standard ‘Saving Sessions,’ Octopus will introduce ‘Surprise Sessions’ this year—shorter events offering higher rewards.

Customers will receive notifications of these events only a few hours in advance via the company’s new WhatsApp alerts.

Alex Schoch, Head of Flexibility at Octopus Energy, commented: “Saving Sessions is back with a bang this winter. We’re very excited to have even more ways for customers to earn through ‘Surprise Sessions’ and we’re aiming for lots more savvy customers to sign up this year.”