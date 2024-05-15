Dogger Bank B foundation installation begins

The team behind the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, has initiated the foundation installation campaign for the second phase of the development.

Seaway7’s vessels Seaway Strashnov and Seaway Alfa Lift have begun installing monopile foundations and transition pieces for Dogger Bank B, marking a significant step forward in the offshore wind farm project.

The monopile foundations and transition pieces, manufactured by Sif and Smulders, provide a stable base for GE Vernova’s 13MW Haliade-X turbines.

Installation is taking place 80 miles off the Yorkshire coast by tier one contractor Seaway7.

Confirmation of this milestone on Dogger Bank B follows the successful installation of the offshore HVDC platform for the wind farm’s second phase in April.

A total of 277 monopiles and transition pieces will be installed across all three phases of the wind farm, with completion expected in 2026.

Olly Cass, Dogger Bank Wind Farm Project Director, said: “As the world’s largest wind farm of its kind and due to the deployment of new turbine technology, every aspect of the wind farm has required us to come up with new innovative design and engineering solutions that will shape the future construction of offshore wind globally.”