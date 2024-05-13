Centrica unveils hospital solar project

Centrica Business Solutions, in collaboration with Aztec Solar Energy, is nearing completion of a solar PV project at Poole Hospital in Dorset, aligning with University Hospitals Dorset NHS Trust’s efforts to achieve net zero emissions.

The project includes 470 PV panels, five SolarEdge inverters and 261 optimisers across five interconnected roofs, estimated to generate approximately 200,000kWh annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 50 tonnes per year.

Aztec Solar will manage the connection, commissioning and testing of the solar PV system within two days following the installation of panels and inverters.

Phil Bryant, Head of Public Sector Sales for Centrica Business Solutions, said: “We are seeing an uptick in demand from public sector and commercial organisations, looking to take advantage of the space above their heads for solar schemes.

“This provides cost certainty and a source of green power, supporting long term sustainability ambitions.”

Stuart Lane, Sustainability and Carbon Manager for University Hospitals Dorset NHS Trust, said: “This partnership underscores our commitment to embrace solar energy as we decarbonise our estate – enhancing healthcare facilities and services for our community.”