South Korea explores nuclear power station in UK

South Korea's KEPCO is reportedly in discussions with the UK Government regarding the potential construction of a nuclear power station off the coast of Wales
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/13/2024 8:01 AM
UK discusses Wylfa nuclear site sale
Image: Shutterstock
South Korea‘s Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is reportedly engaged in talks with the British government concerning the construction of a nuclear power plant off the coast of Wales.

According to reports by the Financial Times, early-stage discussions have taken place at the Wylfa site in Anglesey.

A British government official confirmed the talks are in the early stages, with Energy Security Claire Coutinho open to nuclear investment.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We are delivering the biggest expansion of nuclear power in 70 years and are exploring a range of nuclear technologies – from large scale GW to small modular reactors – to help our aim to quadruple our capacity by 2050.

“We are already making progress on our nuclear revival, securing two sites to host new projects.

“Wylfa has excellent potential and we welcome the interest of all parties who are looking to invest in UK nuclear projects.”

