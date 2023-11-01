EDF customers could save £100 this winter

EDF is offering its customers a chance to earn up to £100 in account credit this winter.

This opportunity is part of the ‘Beat the Peak’ programme, which is in its second year.

Eligible customers will be able to earn up to £3 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity they reduce during demand flexibility service events organised by National Grid.

These events typically occur during periods of peak electricity usage.

EDF has expanded the programme’s outreach this year by sending emails to approximately 559,000 eligible domestic customers, a significant increase from the previous year’s outreach of around 150,000.

The emails contain instructions on how to sign up for the programme and the events are set to start in early November.

Registered customers will receive event notifications via email on the day of the event or the day before.

Smart meter data will be used by EDF to measure the reduction in electricity consumption by customers during these events.

EDF will then notify customers of their earnings via email, and the credited amount will be added to their account within two weeks.