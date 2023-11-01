OVO slashes home EV charging costs to 7p per kWh

OVO has reduced the price of its home electric vehicle (EV) charging plan, “Charge Anytime,” by 30%, now offering a rate of just 7p per kWh, making it one of the most affordable home EV charging options in the UK.

This pricing means EV owners can now drive for less than 3p per mile and acquire a year’s worth of driving for just £190.

This is approximately 75% less expensive than the cost of petrol.

Mat Moakes, Chief Commercial Officer at OVO said: “OVO’s bringing the UK’s cheapest EV charging rates to customers because we want to make green driving a no-brainer.

“The government may have delayed the ban on sales of petrol and diesel cars but with “Charge Anytime” making it 75% cheaper to run an EV than a petrol car, there’s never been a better time to make the switch.”