UK-German energy link on course

The NeuConnect project has completed the initial phase of construction in the UK, maintaining its schedule and progress toward establishing an energy connection between the UK and Germany.

Led by a consortium of global investors including Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power and TEPCO, NeuConnect is poised to become one of the world’s largest interconnectors.

Comprising 725 kilometres of land and subsea cables, this project aims to create an ‘invisible energy highway’ that will connect two of Europe’s most significant energy markets for the first time.

Once operational, NeuConnect will facilitate the flow of up to 1.4GW of electricity in both directions.

To achieve this ambitious goal, converter stations located on the Isle of Grain in Kent and in Germany’s Wilhelmshaven region will be interconnected by subsea cables, traversing British, Dutch, and German waters.

The project commenced construction in the UK during the summer, with Prysmian, the project’s contractor, leading the way in Horizontal Directional Drilling operations to bring the subsea cables onshore.

This week, Prysmian accomplished the installation of the final underground duct, marking the successful conclusion of this crucial first phase of construction.

The next step will involve Prysmian commencing onshore and offshore cabling activities in 2024.