SP Energy Networks uses AI for winter power cuts

SP Energy Networks has launched a £5 million initiative exploring the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to predict potential faults in the electricity network due to severe weather conditions.

This project, a first of its kind in the UK, aims to identify potential network issues up to a week in advance, enabling proactive deployment of engineers and resources to mitigate power disruptions.

Predict4Resilience combines historical weather and fault data with AI technology and real-time weather forecasts to provide SP Energy Networks with highly accurate predictions of where and when adverse weather might impact the electricity network.

To expand this technology across the UK, SP Energy Networks is collaborating with partners, including the University of Glasgow, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Distribution and Sia Partners.

The project secured £4.5 million in funding from the Strategic Innovation Fund through Ofgem and UK Research and Innovation.