Just Stop Oil activists arrested for National Gallery ‘painting damage’

Two activists from the Just Stop Oil group were arrested by the Metropolitan Police after they allegedly smashed the protective glass covering the Rokeby Venus painting at the National Gallery in London. This incident occurred in conjunction with a larger protest, where approximately 100 Just Stop Oil demonstrators were arrested while slow marching on Whitehall. The activists insist that the government should promptly cease all new oil and gas projects in the UK. In a statement, the National Gallery said: “At just before 11am this morning (6 November 2023) two people entered Room 30 of the National Gallery.

“The pair struck the glass on The Toilet of Venus by Velázquez with what appeared to be emergency rescue hammers.

“The room was cleared of visitors and police were called. Two people have been arrested.

“The painting was removed from display and has been examined by Conservators.

“Minimal damage has been sustained to the surface of the painting; therefore, it will be undergoing conservation treatment before going back on display. There is no timeline yet on when that will be.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson commented: “Emmeline Pankhurst once said: ‘The argument of the broken window pane is the most valuable argument in modern politics’.

“Disappointingly little has changed since 1914. From governments destroying the most beautiful character in history, to governments destroying our home, our families and our institutions in order to enrich criminal oil barons and corporations.

“The only thing that has ever stood in their way is ordinary people, taking to the streets to demand change. We invite everyone to join us.”