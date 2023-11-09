Rolls-Royce to explore SMR deployment in Netherlands

BAM Infra Nederland and Rolls-Royce SMR have entered into a memorandum of understanding to investigate potential collaborative opportunities for supporting the deployment of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the Netherlands.

Rolls-Royce SMR is a “factory-built” nuclear power plant set to provide 470MW of electricity for a minimum of 60 years, capable of powering around one million homes.

In 2022, Rolls-Royce SMR secured an exclusive agreement with Dutch development firm ULC-Energy to introduce Rolls-Royce SMR power stations to the Netherlands.

Sander den Blanken, Director Commercial Business Development at BAM Infra Nederland, said: “Together with our strategic partner, Rolls-Royce SMR, we are forging a long-term plan that

contributes to the energy transition in the Netherlands.

“We can achieve this by developing a robust and modular solution, bringing an alternative energy source for our country one step closer.”