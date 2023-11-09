UK and US forge fusion tech partnership

The UK and US have formed a partnership to develop fusion technology.

Fusion technology involves merging two forms of hydrogen and heating them to extreme temperatures, causing them to combine and release energy, which can then be harnessed to generate electricity.

The collaboration aims to address technical challenges, standardise regulations and build a skilled workforce.

This partnership builds on the UK’s Fusion Strategy and involves national laboratories, academia and industry representatives.

A coordinating committee is set to meet in early 2024 to advance the shared fusion vision.

Nuclear and Networks Minister Andrew Bowie said: “International collaboration is key for advancing fusion and achieving our ambition of getting a commercial fusion reactor grid-ready by 2040.”