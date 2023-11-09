Subsea cable agreement secured for Orkney link

SSEN Transmission has reached a capacity reservation agreement with Nexans for the supply of approximately 100 kilometres of 220kV high voltage cables, both onshore and offshore.

These cables are set to establish a transmission link from the Orkney Islands to the Scottish mainland at Dounreay.

The Orkney Islands are renowned for their substantial renewable electricity potential, and this transmission connection to the mainland is anticipated to enhance energy security.

Following Ofgem’s approval of SSEN Transmission’s plans for a new subsea electricity link in July, this agreement with Nexans marks a significant step in the project.

With all planning consents in place for the point-to-point connection, efforts are underway to plan the necessary on-island infrastructure to connect and transport Orkney’s renewable generators to the Finstown substation, facilitating onward transmission to demand centres in northern Scotland and beyond.