SSE earns living pension accreditation

SSE has achieved accreditation as a Living Pension Employer, reinforcing its commitment to fair wages and employee wellbeing.

Having previously gained Living Wage and Living Hours accreditations, SSE is now one of the first UK companies accredited in all three categories.

The Living Pension scheme, launched in March 2023, encourages employers to contribute 12% of a full time Living Wage worker’s salary, with a minimum employer contribution of 7%.

Frazer Thompson, Head of Pensions, SSE, said: “The Living Pension accreditation recognises that our current pension provision for colleagues will support them in saving for a decent level of income in retirement, and we’re working to make it as easy as possible for colleagues to save.

“We would encourage every employer that can to join the scheme, as well as the Living Wage and Living Hours, to ensure their workforce has a decent level of income both in employment and later in life.”

Katherine Chapman, Director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “Over the last ten years, the Living Wage campaign has grown in strength and numbers. Now paid by over 12,500 employers, it delivers essential pay rises to 430,000 workers annually.”