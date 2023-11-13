Cable manufacturing factory secures £9m

Scottish high voltage direct current cable (HVDC) manufacturer, XLCC, has received a £9 million grant from Scottish Enterprise to advance its £1.4 billion Hunterston cable manufacturing facility.

With planning approval from North Ayrshire Council, the site is poised to employ up to 900 highly skilled workers.

XLCC aims to establish the UK’s first HVDC factory, addressing the growing global demand for efficient electricity transmission via subsea connectors.

Adrian Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Enterprise, said: “XLCC’s plans for Hunterston have the potential to be transformational for the regional economy and an extremely important addition to Scotland’s offshore renewables capability.”

Councillor Marie Burns, Leader of North Ayrshire Council, said: “This is one of the largest ever investments in Scotland and the significance of this development cannot be overstated.”