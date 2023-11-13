Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Greta’s climate speech interrupted by stage incident

A large climate protest in Amsterdam, attended by tens of thousands, experienced an interruption during climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 13 November 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Greta Thunberg‘s speech was briefly disrupted by a stage invader during a climate protest in Amsterdam.

The disruption unfolded as Thunberg, addressing a crowd of tens of thousands, invited Palestinian and Afghan women to share their perspectives.

The unnamed man, expressing discontent, attempted to wrest the microphone from Thunberg’s hands, asserting his presence for a climate demonstration, not a political discourse.

After the stage invader was removed, Thunberg joined the crowd in chanting “no climate justice on occupied land,” reinforcing the connection between environmental activism and broader struggles for justice.

Thunberg said: “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice.”

