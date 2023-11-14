Engineers clear tree from 33,000-volt power line amid Storm Debi

Engineers from Electricity North West have reinstated power to 17,000 properties in the South Lakes and North Lancashire regions impacted by Storm Debi.

Despite challenges posed by winds reaching 70mph, the teams have been diligently addressing damages, with a fallen tree on a 33,000-volt power line near Kendal being a notable incident.

The prompt response involved engineers and tree cutters attending the site, ensuring the safety of the area and the removal of the fallen tree.

Although the incident did not result in a power outage for customers, ongoing repair efforts are tackling 46 damages across the network.

Most of these damages are attributed to trees and windborne debris impacting the overhead line network.