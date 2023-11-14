EDF acquires heat pump installer

EDF has finalised the acquisition of CB Heating, a leading air source heat pump installer.

This move follows EDF’s 2022 investment in CB Heating and aligns with recent government initiatives supporting renewable heating solutions.

The acquisition, coincides with the extension of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) and a 50% increase in the air source heat pump grant, now standing at £7,500.

With the Future Homes Standard set to prohibit gas boiler installations in new homes by 2025 and a complete ban on fossil fuel gas boilers by 2035, EDF’s investment aims to streamline the customer journey from selection to installation, addressing current waiting times and enhancing overall value.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers at EDF, said: “The investment we’re making in the heat pump market is representative of all the work we’re doing to help Britain achieve net zero.

“Having acquired stand-out installer CB Heating, we look forward to delivering an even better service and added value for our customers, making it easier for them to switch from polluting fossil fuels to low carbon electricity, and in doing so, save cash and carbon.”

Clayton Browne, Managing Director at CB Heating, said: “We plan to train over 1,000 heat pump installers in 2024, meaning a quarter of all estimated heat pump installers in the UK will be a HPIN member.”