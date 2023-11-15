IEA: Clean energy jobs surpass fossil fuels despite challenges

Clean energy has surpassed fossil fuels in employment, with the global energy workforce reaching nearly 67 million in 2022.

That’s according to the International Energy Agency’s World Energy Employment Report, which suggests this increase signifies a growth of 3.4 million compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Key sectors driving job growth include solar PV, wind, electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, heat pumps and critical minerals mining, collectively employing about nine million workers.

Clean energy jobs have seen a global surge, notably in China, where the workforce has reoriented toward cleaner technologies.

China‘s commitment is evident in the growth of clean energy jobs by 2 million, while fossil fuel-related jobs decreased by 600,000.

Despite positive trends, challenges include skilled labour shortages and rising job vacancy rates, particularly in construction occupations crucial for clean energy technology installations.

To address these challenges, the report advocates for strategic policies to bridge the skills gap, emphasising the need for higher education and certifications relevant to the energy sector.