Net Hero Podcast – We need a just net zero for all

Can net zero be a just transition for the whole world?

That’s the big debating point this week on the podcast. I am joined by Anders Wijkman, Co-president of Club of Rome, a thinktank set up in the 1970s to look at the effects of business on the planet.

It published a report back then asking society, politicians and businesses to think about their actions on the planet’s ecosystem. Anders has held a variety of roles from being a politician elected to the Swedish Parliament, to running the Swedish Red Cross, to heading up circular economic research during his 50+ years looking at environmental issues.

Most recently he published a critical outlook paper called “Come On – Capitalism, Short-termism, Population and the Destruction of the Planet”.

I asked him if he felt there was any way we can have a just transition, based on the progress so far and the lack of action when it comes to developing nations getting involved. His answers are quite revealing.

Listen or watch and remember to subscribe to our email alerts and to the podcast on your player.