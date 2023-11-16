SME energy switching hits new record

In October, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) set a new record for changing their energy suppliers, with 269,000 switches completed.

This marks a 79% increase from the previous year and is the highest monthly total since late 2021.

This trend happens annually as businesses renegotiate their energy contracts.

Last year, there was a 59% increase in switching during October.

ElectraLink analysts noted a slight decrease in domestic switches between September and October 2023, possibly due to lower standard variable tariffs after a recent Ofgem price cap adjustment.

Switching increased across all categories, with “Other to other” switches almost tripling between September and October.

Large to large switches reached 132,000, a 7% increase from September, making up 49% of October’s total.

Large to other switches totalled 54,000, an 8% increase, comprising 20% of October’s total.