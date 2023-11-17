‘Households forced to choose between food and energy weekly’

Energy is becoming a “luxury” for millions of UK households.

That’s according to a new survey by charity Fuel Bank Foundation, which found that over half (51%) of respondents were making weekly choices between food and energy, with 75% rationing heat and/or hot water.

The survey also indicated that younger people (18-35) were more likely to experience constant fuel crises, with 15% running out of money to top up their meters daily.

The Fuel Bank Foundation emphasised the urgent need for government and energy sector intervention to prevent more households from entering fuel crisis situations.

Matthew Cole, head of Fuel Bank Foundation, said this winter will be as bad, if not worse than last winter for many households.

Mr Cole said: “All the indicators point towards this being another challenging winter for low income and vulnerable households.

“The energy price cap may have been reduced but unlike last year, it’s unlikely there will be any government support to help with energy bills, which means in real terms they will only be around seven per cent lower than last winter.

“Households are also still grappling with higher mortgage and rent payments and food costs, while also trying to pay off previously accrued debts.”