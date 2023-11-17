MPs urge immediate release of full nuclear roadmap

The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Nuclear Energy has called for the immediate publication of a comprehensive nuclear roadmap, outlining a programme of projects leading up to 2050.

The report, titled “Made in Britain: The Pathway to a Nuclear Renaissance,” recommends that Great British Nuclear (GBN) set contract conditions mandating the use of British supply chains.

This move is seen as a way to revitalise the UK’s industrial areas, creating high quality jobs.

The report also suggests the government order multiple units of Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology chosen by GBN.

To achieve this, the UK should follow the pathway adopted by other nations, standardising designs and building multi-unit projects to benefit from replication.

The report emphasises the need for a net zero duty on relevant regulators and designates nuclear deployment as a critical national priority.

Ian Liddell-Grainger, Chair of the APPG On Nuclear Energy, said: “Ramping up nuclear capacity to the levels needed for energy security and net zero will require a monumental effort from government and industry.”

Charlotte Nichols, Co-Chair of the APPG on Nuclear Energy, said: “Britain must show it is serious about its nuclear renaissance and by following these steps it can deliver on its ambition.

“The reward is huge: Building 20GW more nuclear would sustain 250,000 jobs, adding around £20 billion to our new green economy each year, as well as providing a base of energy security for the rest of this century. We must act now to keep up momentum and deliver.”