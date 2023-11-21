TfL allegedly misled public on ULEZ ads

Transport for London (TfL) is facing accusations of misleading the public regarding the effectiveness of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scheme.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, a draft report from the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) suggests that TfL’s radio and newspaper advertisements made ‘misleading’ claims about the scheme’s impact on reducing nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels.

The ASA initiated an investigation following numerous complaints, with the draft report now highlighting concerns about the accuracy of TfL’s promotional efforts.

The report specifies that two radio ads and one newspaper ad are likely to have breached advertising standards.

A TfL spokesman said: “We have received the draft recommendations from the ASA and are strongly challenging them.

“The ASA is not challenging the science. The science is absolutely clear about the significant harm of air pollution on people’s health and that estimated premature deaths from air pollution are higher in outer London than in inner London.

“We are confident that the advertisement is accurate. Scientific analysis based on modelled scenarios and estimates is standard practice in the scientific community.

“We are meeting with the ASA to take them through the data and explain in detail how it is used. It remains the case that the expansion of the ULEZ is playing a crucial role in the reduction of air pollution – improving air quality for everyone in London and reducing the harms to health associated with vehicle emissions.”

Energy Live News has approached the Mayor of London’s office for comment.