SSE to build first electric HGV charging hub in Birmingham

SSE Energy Solutions is set to construct its inaugural fully electric charging hub for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) at Tyseley Energy Park in Birmingham, West Midlands.

The hub, located near the A45 in the eastern part of the city, will accommodate up to four electric HGVs simultaneously and feature 360kW chargers with the capacity to provide up to 300 kilometres of charge within up to two hours.

Diesel-powered HGVs currently constitute 0.3% of the UK’s road fleet but contribute to 17% of road transport emissions.

SSE plans to establish 500 ultra-rapid charging hubs for electric cars and commercial fleets in the UK and Ireland by 2030.

Tyseley Energy Park, established in 2010, is owned by the Webster and Horsfall Group and houses the “UK’s largest” hydrogen refuelling station and a 10MW waste-wood biomass power plant.

SSE’s charging hub at the site will include a canopy made from galvanised steel and sustainable timber, with a rainwater harvesting system to irrigate a living green wall on the site.