Ofgem seeks views on DNOs’ engagement with large connections stakeholders

Ofgem is seeking public input on the engagement practices of Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) with their large connections stakeholders.

This initiative aims to assess the effectiveness of DNOs in providing services that meet the needs of their customers, particularly in facilitating new connections to the electricity network.

This process is vital for the construction of new homes, the establishment of businesses and the integration of low carbon technologies into the energy system.

The Incentive on Connections Engagement (ICE), previously in place to encourage DNOs to engage with large connection stakeholders, has been replaced by the Major Connections Incentive (MCI) from 1st April, as confirmed in Ofgem’s RIIO-ED2 final determinations.

DNOs are required to submit “Looking Back” reports, detailing their engagement activities over the previous year.