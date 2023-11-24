Nissan to invest £2bn for EVs in Sunderland

Nissan has announced a £2 billion investment in its Sunderland car plant for the production of two new electric models and the establishment of a third UK battery factory.

The investment will cover the manufacturing of electric replacements for the Qashqai and Juke models and the construction of a new battery factory, supported by energy infrastructure.

The majority of the investment is expected to come from China’s Envision, Nissan’s battery supplier.

The third battery factory is planned to be located in a supplier park next to the Sunderland plant.