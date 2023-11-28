Nearly 2,000 UK businesses demand urgent climate action ahead of COP28

Over 2000 business leaders have delivered a letter to No 10 Downing Street, emphasising the need for immediate climate action.

The letter calls on the Prime Minister to commit to a clear climate action plan, aiming to restore the UK’s global climate leadership at COP28.

The initiative, supported by influential figures and key decision-makers from various sectors, seeks to address the growing climate emergency and ensure coordinated efforts for a sustainable future.

Chris Skidmore, Chair of the Net Zero Review, said: “The fact that over 2000 businesses and individuals working to attract investment into the UK have signed up to go further on our net zero commitments and are calling on the government also to do so shows that net zero is an opportunity to deliver a cleaner, better future and at the same time grow our economy and realise the benefits that the energy transition can bring.

“Business understands that net zero is an opportunity to deliver more jobs, growth and regeneration in the UK and that not zero or to delay climate action will only prove more costly and ensure that investment goes elsewhere.”

Zoe Ruthven, Director of Marketing and Communications at Triodos Bank UK, said: “On the current trajectory we face a climate and ecological emergency – the time to act is now.

“The ask of political leaders is clear and the broad coalition of businesses supporting this initiative provides a powerful representation of the appetite for change.

“We will not achieve a greener future without coordinated and urgent action from our government. Only a truly collective effort can turn current anxiety about the future into something more hopeful.”