Transatlantic flight powered by ‘100% green’ fuels to take off

A Boeing 787 flight, powered only by alternative fuels and operated by Virgin Atlantic, is set to depart from London’s Heathrow Airport to New York’s JFK Airport.

The flight, backed by government funding, aims to showcase the feasibility of using sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

The SAF for this journey will be sourced from waste fats and corn production waste.

While SAF is considered a key tool for reducing the aviation industry’s net emissions, challenges such as fuel supply limitations and the need for additional technology persist.

SAF accounts for less than 0.1% of global aviation fuel consumption, with its “lifecycle emissions” claimed to be up to 70% lower.

The industry views SAF as crucial for achieving its net zero emissions goals, even though it represents a fraction of overall aviation fuel use.

The UK Government plans to mandate 10% SAF in aviation fuel by 2030.

However, experts caution that SAF is a stepping stone and not a comprehensive solution, emphasising the need for further advancements in technology.