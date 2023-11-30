Councils pilot net zero projects with £19m government backing

A new £19 million pilot programme aims to accelerate climate action as selected councils receive government backing to unlock private investment.

The Local Net Zero Accelerator pilots, situated in the Greater Manchester Combined Authority and the West Midlands Combined Authority, will focus on green initiatives across energy, housing, and transport sectors.

The programme seeks to overcome challenges faced by councils in attracting private investment for smaller net zero projects, fostering long term sustainability.

The success of these pilots will be monitored to extract insights for supporting other combined authorities across England in achieving net zero targets.

Mayor of the West Midlands and chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority, Andy Street, said: “The government’s decision to ask our region to help lead the drive to net zero represents a real vote of confidence in what we can do and indeed are already doing here in the West Midlands.

“Whether it’s the strides we’re making to retrofit homes – making them warmer and more energy efficient – or cutting energy bills for local businesses or indeed ensuring our transport network is more sustainable, we’re taking the practical steps on the ground to advance the net zero cause.

“Together, we can help draw in the required public and private finance that will accelerate the rollout and take up of net zero related projects right across the UK as a whole.”

Green City Lead for Greater Manchester, Councillor Tom Ross, said: “We welcome the £7 million funding to accelerate our net zero ambitions across Greater Manchester over the next two years.

“Greater Manchester has established Local Area Energy Plans which identify the £12.5 billion of investment in infrastructure required, that is substantially under local authorities influence, to achieve our carbon neutral ambitions by 2038.”