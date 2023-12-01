British Gas customers to earn bill discounts for reducing energy usage today

Customers of British Gas can receive cash discounts on their bills by reducing energy usage today.

British Gas has announced its participation in the upcoming ESO Demand Flexibility Service event scheduled for 1st December, running between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm.

Nearly 425,000 customers enrolled in British Gas’s PeakSave scheme can reduce energy usage during this period and earn £5 per kWh saved.

Additionally, customers enrolled in PeakSave enjoy the added benefit of receiving half-price electricity on Sundays.

Participating customers receive a 50% discount on all electricity consumed between 11 am and 4 pm every Sunday.