“Drivers losing £184m monthly as retailers hold back fuel duty cut”

Drivers in the UK may be losing out on an estimated £184 million each month as major retailers allegedly refrain from passing on a 5p fuel duty cut.

That’s according to recent data from RAC Fuel Watch, which suggests despite a recorded 7.5p per litre reduction in petrol prices and a nearly 7p decrease in diesel prices during November, drivers are still paying approximately 10p more than warranted.

RAC’s analysis indicates an average retailer margin of 17p for petrol and 13p for diesel, significantly higher than long term averages of 7p and 8p, respectively.

The RAC contends that, based on a fairer margin, petrol should be sold at an average of 137p and diesel at 150p.

Presently, drivers are purportedly paying around £5 more than necessary to fill up an average 55-litre family car with petrol, and about £2.50 more for diesel.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While the price of fuel fell in November, the truth is there is no reason whatsoever for drivers to be jubilant as the data clearly shows they are continuing to get a rough deal at the pumps, unless they live in Northern Ireland.

“This is extremely worrying as the biggest retailers don’t seem to have heeded the warnings levelled at them by Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho at the end of October saying she wouldn’t hesitate to call out those that rip off the public.”