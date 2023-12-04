Winter concerns over energy bills for more than half of Brits

A new study by EDF found that more than half of Brits (56%) are more concerned about their energy bills this winter compared to last.

Despite the cost of energy going down, the study shows that people are searching online more for ways to save energy and keep their homes warm.

Searches like ‘how to keep house warm’ have gone up by 129%, and ‘energy-saving tips’ by 53%, according to the report.

People are searching for simple solutions like ‘Cling film over windows,’ which has gone up by 321%, and ‘Closing curtains to keep heat in,’ up by 300%.

These searches suggest that people are looking for practical and affordable ways to deal with higher energy costs.

Even though the energy price cap has decreased, 37% of Brits are using Google to find help with their energy bills.

The study also shows that many want to make their homes more energy-efficient (68%), but cost is still a big problem for 19% of them.

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director for Customers at EDF commented: “It’s clear that as the colder weather approaches, people are concerned about keeping their homes warm in a cost-effective way.

“Tackling the energy efficiency of people’s homes is the number one way we can help to reduce bills and we’re not choosing to stand still or wait. We’re spending an extra £103 million on the ECO and Great British Insulation Schemes this year which will deliver savings to thousands of vulnerable customers.”