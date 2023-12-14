Tesla recalls two million vehicles in US over Autopilot concerns

Tesla is recalling more than two million vehicles in the US equipped with its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, following concerns raised by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about the system’s vulnerability to “foreseeable misuse.”

Autopilot, designed to assist with steering, acceleration and braking, requires driver input despite its name.

The NHTSA said: “In certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, the prominence and scope of the feature’s controls may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse of the SAE Level 2 advanced driver-assistance feature.”

This extensive recall applies to nearly all Tesla vehicles sold in the US since the feature’s introduction in 2015.

In response, Tesla, led by Elon Musk, defended the safety of Autopilot, emphasizing stronger safety metrics when the system is engaged, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.