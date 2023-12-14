‘Renewables surpass 40% in UK electricity mix’

Renewable energy has reached a historic peak in the UK, constituting more than 40% of the country’s electricity generation during the latest quarter.

That’s according to the Drax Electric Insights report, which suggests this growth resulted in the lowest recorded carbon intensity of 143 grammes of carbon dioxide per kWh.

The report highlights a decrease in electricity demand by 5% compared to the previous year, attributed in part to mild weather conditions and ongoing high energy prices.

Additionally, the findings underscore an increase in solar panel sales, with projections suggesting a capacity installation in 2023 surpassing the combined capacity of the past six years.

The report also discusses the decline in fossil fuel usage, particularly in natural gas power production, down by 33% from the same period last year and coal’s contribution dropping to less than 1%, marking its lowest in over a century.