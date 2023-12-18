“London’s ULEZ-scrapped cars cannot be sent to Ukraine”

Vehicles scrapped under London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) scheme are legally ineligible for export to Ukraine, according to the mayor’s office.

They added that Mr Khan was “deeply frustrated” and had instead set up a website which enabled Londoners with a “suitable non-compliant vehicle to donate their vehicles directly to Ukraine”.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, had suggested the idea in a letter to London Mayor Sadiq Khan as part of the scrappage scheme.

However, the response clarified that the current legal framework prohibits any alteration to allow vehicle exports.

The ULEZ scrappage scheme, initiated in August, allows Londoners with non compliant vehicles to claim up to £2,000 when their vehicles are scrapped.