Green push could spark £120 rise in gas boiler prices

Families gearing up to replace their gas boilers in the coming year are bracing for a financial blow, as a £120 green levy is set to be imposed.

Major boiler manufacturers in the UK are reportedly poised to hike prices to offset the financial burden of a government initiative aimed at promoting the adoption of heat pumps.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has received an official complaint, prompting an investigation into whether the heightened charges amount to anticompetitive behaviour.

According to reports, Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho is actively looking into the matter and may submit a representation to the CMA.

A senior government source asserts, “We have not required any increases to the price of gas boilers. Firms should not be using government policy as a fig leaf to put further costs on consumers,” according to The Times.