UK invests £300m in high-tech nuclear fuel programme

The UK has announced a £300 million investment to establish a high tech nuclear fuel programme.

The programme is designed to produce specialised fuel for advanced nuclear reactors, part of the UK’s plan to achieve up to 24GW of clean nuclear power by 2050.

This initiative aims to reduce reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, as most advanced reactors require the specific fuel currently commercially produced only in Russia.

The funding will primarily support domestic production of high assay low enriched uranium, critical for powering the next generation of nuclear reactors.

An additional £10 million will be allocated to develop skills and infrastructure for the production of other advanced nuclear fuels within the UK.

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho said: “We stood up to Putin on oil and gas and financial markets, we won’t let him hold us to ransom on nuclear fuel.

“Britain gave the world its first operational nuclear power plant, and now we will be the first nation in Europe outside of Russia to produce advanced nuclear fuel.

“This will be critical for energy security at home and abroad and builds on Britain’s historic competitive advantages.”