London electric buses suspended after Wimbledon blaze

A fleet of electric buses operating in south London has been temporarily withdrawn from service following an incident in Wimbledon.

The suspension came after a double decker bus on route 200 caught fire during the morning rush hour, prompting a swift evacuation of passengers.

Transport for London (TfL) stated that the withdrawal was a precautionary measure.

Investigations are underway in collaboration with the bus operator, London General and the manufacturer, Switch.

TfL emphasised that London’s bus network remains safe for public use and any necessary actions will be taken promptly to ensure its continued safety.

The cause of the fire on the electric bus is still under investigation, as confirmed by the London Fire Brigade.