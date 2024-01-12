Tesla halts German production amid Red Sea shipping attacks

Tesla is temporarily suspending most production at its German factory for two weeks due to shipping delays in the Red Sea, caused by attacks on ships by Iranian-backed Houthi militants.

Shipping issues in the Red Sea will halt Tesla‘s German factory production from 29th January 29 to 11th February, affecting 5,000 to 7,000 cars.

The disruption, causing companies to use longer routes, contributed to a 1.3% global trade drop in December.

Tesla Giga Berlin said in its statement: “The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope are also having an impact on production in Gruenheide.

“The considerably longer transportation times are creating a gap in supply chains.”