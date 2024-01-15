Ofgem slaps energy supplier with £1m penalty

Ofgem has finalised its decision to levy a financial penalty of £1 million on Hudson Energy Supply UK Limited (HES) for non compliance with specific standard licence conditions (SLCs) related to its electricity supply license.

The breaches encompassed obligations regarding fair treatment of micro business consumers (MBCs), identification of MBCs, notification of contract terms and billing based on meter readings.

HES admitted to breaching several SLCs, attributing the violations to its arrangement with a third party that acquired customers for HES.

Notably, Hudson Energy Supply UK Limited (HES) underwent a significant shift in ownership when it was acquired by Shell in October 2019.

Following this acquisition, the company underwent a rebranding process in 2020 and is now known as Shell Energy.

According to the energy regulator, the breaches occurred from 2015 to July 2020, with the arrangement concluding in July 2020.