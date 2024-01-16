Oxford becomes UK’s electric bus capital

Oxford is set to lead the way in the electric fleet with the introduction of 159 new battery-powered vehicles.

This move will make Oxford a top player in the UK for electric buses per person, surpassing cities like London and Glasgow.

Starting yesterday, the new buses officially hit the streets after a launch ceremony.

Once the full fleet is operational, only zero emission buses will be allowed within the city, accompanied by stricter traffic rules to ease congestion and enhance air quality.

The £82.5 million project is backed by significant contributions from Go-Ahead and Stagecoach, providing £43.7 million for the purchase of these electric buses.

The rest of the funding comes from joint efforts between the council and the government, with Oxfordshire County Council securing a £32.8 million grant from the Department for Transport’s Zebra scheme dedicated to zero emission buses.