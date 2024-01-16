NatWest launches tool to cut business energy costs

NatWest has launched an “Energy Help and Support” tool to assist the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses in managing their energy consumption, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and potentially saving on energy bills during the winter.

The digital solution provides tailored recommendations for businesses based on their postcode, covering aspects such as solar panels and low carbon heat pumps.

The tool includes estimated costs, return on investment details and assistance in finding suppliers.

Aimed particularly at small to medium-sized businesses, which contribute to around 30% of the UK’s emissions, the tool aims to support informed decision-making for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

James Holian, Head of Business Banking at NatWest Group, said: “From our own research we know that many businesses stand to benefit financially from reducing their carbon footprint.

“Yet most lack the support needed to make the necessary changes. This new tool takes away the guesswork by offering businesses tailored recommendations to improve their energy efficiency.”