Murray Auchincloss appointed permanent CEO of bp

The board of bp has officially named Murray Auchincloss as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

This move comes after the unexpected departure of Bernard Looney last year.

Mr Auchincloss, who has been serving as the interim Chief Executive Officer since September 2023, will retain his position as a member of the bp board.

The appointment follows an extensive four-month search process, evaluating various candidates, including external ones, bp said.

Murray Auchincloss said: “It’s an honour to lead bp – this is a great company with great people. Our strategy – from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC – does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create.”