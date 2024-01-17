‘AI could cut carbon capture costs by 36%’

A new study by the University of Surrey reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly improve carbon capture efficiency.

By adjusting a model based on a real coal-fired power station, scientists achieved a 16.7% increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) capture while using 36.3% less energy from the grid.

The AI model predicted conditions to optimise water pumping and carbon capture, demonstrating potential applications across the industry.

Professor Jin Xuan, Chair of Sustainable Processes at the University of Surrey’s School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, said: “Usually, carbon capture systems run constantly, at the same rate – regardless of the externally changing environment.

“But we showed that teaching the system to keep making small adaptations can produce big energy savings – and capture more carbon at the same time. When power plants burn fuel, they produce CO2 – a greenhouse gas.

“But it can be captured by bubbling the flue gas through water containing limestone. CO2 reacts with the calcium carbonate in the limestone. This produces harmless bicarbonate, in a process known as “enhanced weathering”.