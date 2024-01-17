Three in ten Brits unsure about net zero homes

Nearly 30% of Brits feel confident in their ability to make their homes net zero-ready.

That’s according to a survey commissioned by Lloyds Banking Group which found that despite 50% acknowledging the importance of achieving net zero status by 2035, almost 27% are unsure about the necessary improvements for a greener home.

One significant barrier preventing homeowners from taking action is a perceived lack of skills or knowledge required for energy efficiency improvements.

While energy bills and usage remain top concerns for homeowners, only a third (33%) have undertaken measures to improve energy efficiency in the last five years.

For those who have made improvements, the results are positive, with 96% expressing satisfaction, 81% recommending the work to others and 64% noting lower running costs.

However, more than a fifth (21%) indicate they would have welcomed advice and support before starting their retrofit journey.

The study also emphasises the critical role of skills in achieving net zero goals, with 24% of respondents expecting direction towards skilled tradespeople.

Andrew Asaam, Homes Director, Lloyds Banking Group said: “If UK homeowners are to get retrofit in 2024, we must see more collective action from industry, government and financial institutions to support them in this vital transition.”