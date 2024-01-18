DFS events save power for 27% of UK households

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has confirmed the results of eight Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) events held in 2023.

More than 2.2 million businesses and households participated, saving a total of 2,507MWh, according to the report.

This amount is sufficient to power around 27% of households in Britain.

Participating providers earned over £9.3 million, distributed to households and businesses.

The ESO introduced within-day notifications for the winter 23/24 service and plans to conduct further test events until March for additional learning.

Claire Dykta, ESO Director of Markets said: “The DFS continues to grow from strength to strength.

“Households and businesses up and down the country are demonstrating their continued interest and commitment to electricity flexibility and are reaping the rewards for their participation.”