Pentagon to install rooftop solar panels

The US Department of Energy is allocating $104 million (£81.9m) for energy conservation and clean energy projects at federal facilities.

Notably, the Pentagon is set to benefit from this initiative, with the installation of rooftop solar panels.

The projects align with President Biden’s Executive Order issued in December 2021, outlining ambitious targets for federal operations.

These targets include a 65% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, 100% zero emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, and a net zero building portfolio by 2045.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “The Federal Government is the nation’s largest consumer of energy and conserving as much power as possible in our buildings and vehicle fleets benefits taxpayers and bolsters our national security.”

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said: “Successfully adapting to the energy transition is critical for maintaining our strategic advantages.”