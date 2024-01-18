Greater Manchester considers first dry anaerobic digestion plants in England

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) Waste and Recycling Committee has given the nod to consider constructing two dry anaerobic digestion (AD) plants in the North West.

If officially sanctioned by the GMCA, these would mark the introduction of the first such plants in England, presenting a noteworthy development within the Biowaste Management Strategy of the region.

Charlotte Morton, Chief Executive of the Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA), said: “Dry anaerobic digestion facilitates the treatment of garden waste in addition to food waste, and transforms these wastes into green gas, bio fertilisers and bioCO2 for use in the energy, agriculture and food and drink sectors.”

According to ADBA’s estimates, processing one million tonnes of garden waste could potentially generate around 1.0TWh of energy.