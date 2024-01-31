Ofgem’s funding round opens for charities and community energy groups

The Ofgem Energy Redress Scheme‘s seventh funding round, with a substantial £20 million allocation, is now open for applications.

Charities and community energy groups, including co-operative societies and community benefit societies, can apply for grants supporting projects in England, Scotland and Wales.

The focus is on aiding households vulnerable to cold homes and high energy bills, fostering innovation in domestic energy use and addressing carbon emissions reduction.

Cathryn Scott, Director for Enforcement and Emerging Issues at Ofgem, added: “Protecting customers is at the heart of Ofgem’s mission, so when we make energy companies pay for falling short of the standards we set, it’s only right that customers should be the ones who benefit.

“Since the Redress Fund was established, more than £100 million has gone to projects helping households who might be struggling with energy bills. This latest round of funding is another opportunity to get funds to communities that need it the most so I would encourage organisations to apply.”